Police: Palm trees being stolen from Brownsville residents' front yards

Nov. 16—There's someone going around Brownsville stealing palm trees, and he's not taking the large ones that you see up and down Palm Boulevard.

The alleged palm tree thief is stealing the small palms trees residents have planted in their front yards, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

At least three residents reported palms trees being stolen from their yards, Sandoval said.

The palms tree cost between $90 to $100.

The alleged thief was caught on a ring video removing a small palm tree from the front yard of a home.

Sandoval said the thefts have occurred Nov. 13 through Nov. 15 between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m.

Authorities don't know what the motive is behind the stealing of the palm trees.

Police urge anyone with information on the identity of the man or his whereabouts, to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

All calls are anonymous, and information given could earn callers a cash reward.