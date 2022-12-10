Police to panel: Accreditation progress being made

Dec. 10—Glynn County police officers already are observing many of the tactics and procedures that will be expected of the department once state certification and national accreditation are achieved.

Glynn County Police Capt. Michael Robinson told the Police Advisory Panel this and more during a year-end review Thursday of efforts in 2022 toward attaining certification from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP) and accreditation from the national Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

The exhaustive process requires the department to meet and maintain 140 standards for GACP certification and 182 standards for CALEA accreditation.

The department has completed a review and self-assessment of all 140 GACP standards and 53 of the CALEA standards, Robinson said.

They hope to complete the self-assessment of the remaining CALEA standards by the end of the year. Many of the standards of the two organizations overlap, he said.

"We don't feel it's going to be too heavy a lift to pursue both certification and accreditation," he said.

Goals for 2023 will focus on having the standards in place and ready to be reviewed and approved by visiting GACP and CALEA members, he said.

County police officers are practicing many of the required standards in adhering to the department's requirements to wear the badge, Robinson and Police Chief Jacques Battiste told panel members. Officers also understand the importance of meeting the standards in an official capacity and gaining the respect and accountability that come with attaining certification and accreditation, they said.

"All of the officers have read it and they understand why it's important and why it is needed," Robinson said.

Meeting GACP and CALEA requirements comes with many advantages, Robinson said. Having standards in place reduces risk of liability, increases community advocacy and creates greater accountability within the department, he told panel members.

Of the 608 law enforcement agencies in Georgia, only 137 are GACP certified and just 47 are CALEA accredited, he said.

The Glynn County Police Department is among 10 agencies pursuing certification presently, he said.

The county attained GACP certification in 1999 and held it until it lapsed in 2018, said Robinson, who has a federal law enforcement background and joined the department last year.

"When you're able to have checks and balances in place that make people inside and out know you are following the rules appropriately, it makes you more accountable," he said. "That's pretty much a nationwide sentiment."

Panel chairman Ralph Basham praised the department's progress.

"This was our main goal when this panel was formed," Basham said. "I just wanted to point that out, that it's incredibly impressive to get to this point."

During his last address to the panel as chief, Battiste presented figures indicating a drop in major crimes in 2022 as compared to previous years. It includes drops in murder, robbery and aggravated assault. Murder has dropped from five in each of the previous two years to three in 2022, statistics showed.

Battiste submitted his resignation letter to the county Monday after serving 18 months as chief. He is going to Philadelphia, Penn., to serve as executive director of FBI-LEEDA. His last day with the department is Friday.

Battiste noted several programs adopted during his tenure to provide public accountability of officers and to help them perform at a higher level. Among the programs is the Behavioral Health Response Team to help with emergencies involving those with mental health issues.

He also noted establishing an office at the Pate governmental center for citizens to register complaints against police officers rather than at the police department, where people might feel uncomfortable sharing freely. Additionally, the department's new K9 unit is up to five police dogs, including a missing persons search hound, he noted.

The department has also started a drone unit,using a grant to purchase seven drones that help with everything from suspect searches to standoff situations, he said. The drones also were used by the fire department during the recent chemical plant explosion on Colonel's Island, he said.

The department will soon set up a discretionary shooter simulation course at the old county animal control facility on U.S. 17, Battiste said. The only such training facility in the state, it will help officers better train for dangerous and tense situations, he said.

County commissioners on hand for the panel meeting praised Battiste for his service.

During the panel meeting, new Glynn County Assistant Police Chief O'Neal Jackson III introduced himself to the panel. Hired by Battiste in early November, Jackson comes to Glynn County with more than 30 years experience with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office where he held supervisory roles in field training, homicide investigations and personal crimes.

"I'm looking forward to great things out of the Glynn County Police Department as well as guidance and support from the panel and the county commission," Jackson said. "Our leader (Battiste) is leaving us. However, we will push forward on ensuring the safety of all citizens of Glynn County."

County Manager Bill Fallon said Friday no decision has been made on who will serve as acting chief upon Battiste's departure.