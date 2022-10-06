Police panel discusses crime rates, officer recruiting

Oct. 6—The Glynn County Police Department continues to work on improving officer recruitment, although members of the Police Advisory Panel praised the department's recent efforts to combat crime in the community.

Members of the panel were particularly impressed with the department's Operation Coastal Flood last month, during which county police officers worked with U.S. Marshal's Service and local law enforcement partners to round up 35 suspects on outstanding felony arrest warrants.

Those arrested were among 63 suspects targeted in the multi-agency operation who were believed to be responsible for violent crimes in the area. Another 13 warrant suspects were found to already serving time, panel member Wayne Bennett noted. Officers continue to seek the remaining warrant suspects in the ongoing operation.

"They're still working jointly to try to pick up the missing 15 out there," said Bennett, a former county sheriff. "These are the people committing the crimes and we got a good number of them off the streets."

Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste thanked county manager and former federal law enforcement officer Bill Fallon for his assistance in involving the marshal's service in the operation.

"They helped us immediately get them off the streets," Battiste said.

Along those lines, Battiste presented the panel with statistics indicating a trend toward a drop in major crimes thus far in 2022. The statistics showed such offenses as narcotics crimes and homicide tracking lower thus far than in the previous two years.

County commissioner and panel member David O'Quinn said such figures should be made aware to the public. Battiste said the stats are on the Glynn County Police Department's website.

"What we're seeing here is a safer community," O'Quinn said. "Maybe that's a recruiting tool."

Although the department personnel numbers are up compared to last month, recruiting still is a struggle, Battiste conceded. Higher paying jobs and an overall low assessment of the police profession by younger Americans are the biggest drawbacks, he said.

Of the 132 open positions in the department, 107 are filled, Battiste said. That includes 101 sworn officers with five new recruits undergoing training at the state police academy and about two dozen prospects being actively recruited.

Many administrative officers, from sergeants, lieutenants to the chief himself, are working patrol, investigative and traffic enforcement duties to fill in when needed, he said.

"We believe the department is functioning to meet the standards of the community," Battiste said.

Panel members expressed concerned about maintaining department numbers and asked Battiste to address the issue further at next month's meeting.