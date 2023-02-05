Shot fired outside store in Northlake Mall; no injuries reported, CMPD says
A shot was fired inside Northlake Mall Sunday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
MEDIC said they were responding to reports of a shooting near the mall just before 2 p.m.
Around 2:45 p.m., MEDIC said they were treating two patients with non-gunshot-related injuries and no gunshot victims were found at the scene.
Employees inside the mall told Channel 9 they were inside the back of their store waiting to be evacuated around 2 p.m.
ALSO READ: Arrest report: Gunman, victim recognized each other before Northlake Mall shooting
Police said a dispute between two people outside of the DTLR led to a single shot being fired.
However, no one was actually struck by gunfire, according to police.
Police said a preliminary investigation indicates this is an isolated incidnet.
The mall is expected to be closed for the rest of the evening, according to police.
(WATCH BELOW: SouthPark road shut down due to fatal collision involving motorcyclist, CMPD says)