Shot fired outside store in Northlake Mall; no injuries reported, CMPD says

A shot was fired inside Northlake Mall Sunday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

MEDIC said they were responding to reports of a shooting near the mall just before 2 p.m.

Around 2:45 p.m., MEDIC said they were treating two patients with non-gunshot-related injuries and no gunshot victims were found at the scene.

Employees inside the mall told Channel 9 they were inside the back of their store waiting to be evacuated around 2 p.m.

Police said a dispute between two people outside of the DTLR led to a single shot being fired.

However, no one was actually struck by gunfire, according to police.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates this is an isolated incidnet.

The mall is expected to be closed for the rest of the evening, according to police.

