Police: Parent pepper-sprayed busload of students

Aug. 17—An enraged mother allegedly stormed a public school bus carrying two dozen Goodyear Elementary pupils Tuesday morning and unleashed a canister of pepper spray inside the vehicle, Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis said.

School police promptly arrested Shaquayle Cuyler, 29, and charged her with three counts of battery, as well as cruelty to children, criminal trespass, intentional disruption of a school bus and reckless conduct, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office.

All 24 pupils were examined and medically cleared by county fire-rescue EMTs at the scene of the incident, which occurred outside the Brunswick Commons community in Brunswick.

The bus driver and the bus monitor both were taken to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital for further treatment.

Cuyler allegedly aimed the canister of pepper spray at the bus driver and the bus monitor and not directly at any of the pupils, Ellis said.

The incident stemmed from a disagreement Friday between Cuyler and the bus driver, he said.

At around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Cuyler allegedly barged onto the bus as it was stopped outside Brunswick Commons in the city to pick up students of Goodyear Elementary School, Ellis said.

It is against the law for unauthorized adults to step onto a public school bus, Ellis said.

While the two adults attempted to remove Cuyler from the bus, the irate mother allegedly discharged the pepper spray at them, Ellis said.

"It was just absolutely bizarre," Ellis said. "She was aggravated. She had words with the driver about something that happened Friday. Then she forced her way onto the bus and got into a confrontation. It is unlawful to just board a bus like that."

Brunswick police assisted school police at the scene.

After being evaluated by county EMTs, the pupils were taken to Goodyear Elementary on another bus. The parents or guardians of all children onboard were notified, a county school district statement said.

Cuyler was taken to the Glynn County Detention Center, where she was held Tuesday without bond on the cruelty to children charge and a total of $6,955 bond on the other charges, jail records show.

"We put her in jail," Ellis said. "Just bizarre behavior."