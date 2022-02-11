Police: Parent threatened to kill Ledyard High School administrator

Feb. 10—LEDYARD — A parent of a Ledyard student threatened to kill a Ledyard High School assistant principal Wednesday and has been arrested, police said in a news release Thursday.

Geal Roderick, 46, of 289 Sandy Hollow Road, Mystic, has been charged with breach of peace. He was released on a $2,500 bond and is set to appear in New London Superior Court on March 3.

Police said officers responded to Ledyard High School on Wednesday for a report that a parent threatened a staff member in the front lobby of the school. During the course of the investigation, officers determined that Roderick told a school administrator he was going to kill one of the assistant principals, and that was not a threat but a promise.

No students or other staff members were involved in this conversation, Superintendent Jay Hartling said. He said the parent had expressed frustration related to a student discipline matter. Staff followed protocols relative to threats, he said, and immediately notified police.

Police said they made contact with Roderick and took him into custody without incident.

