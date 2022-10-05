Police: Parents of 7-year-old hit, killed in Clayton County arrested, left children alone for hours

Clayton County police have arrested the parents of a 7-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run along Tara Boulevard last month.

It happened in the early hours of Sept. 4.

Keymoriona Williams was walking in front of the hotel where her family was staying when she was hit by a car.

Clayton County police say after watching surveillance footage from the hotel, it revealed the parents had left Keymoriona and her other siblings alone for nearly four hours.

When police search the hotel, they said they found “two 9-year-old juveniles asleep inside the room.”

“The investigation revealed that the parents, Jordan (Wint) and Christal (Williams), both left the hotel room to deliver food. They left a cellphone in the three juveniles’ possession to contact them if need be,” police said in a news release.

Williams and Wint have been charged with cruelty to children, contributing to the deprivation of a minor and reckless conduct.

As for who hit and killed Keymoriona, that still remains a mystery.

