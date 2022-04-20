POLICE: Parents allegedly kicked officer, cursed at staff after fight at Memphis high school

The parents of two students at a Memphis high school are behind bars after allegedly assaulting staff following an after-school fight.

On April 19, Memphis Police responded to an assault in the 700 block of S. Lauderdale at Booker T. Washington High School.

Detectives were there due to ongoing fights after school, according to an affidavit.

A male student was taken into custody regarding a fight after school.

According to police, the student’s father showed up at the administration office yelling profanities and said, “Take my son out of **** cuffs!”

The father, identified as Darrell Harris, was told to lower his voice, but he continued yelling, police said.

Another student identified as the sister of the detained boy was also in the office yelling profanities, the affidavit said.

She was allegedly grabbing and pulling on a detective during the disturbance.

The boy’s mother, identified as Charlotte Harris, was also in the office yelling at staff, police said.

When a detective attempted to detain the student’s sister, Charlotte Harris allegedly kicked the detective.

Additional officers were able to detain the mother and sister.

Darrell Harris was shown to have an active warrant for failure to appear in a misdemeanor case.

He was taken to 201 Poplar.

According to police, he’s charged with disorderly conduct.

Charlotte Harris is charged with aggravated assault on a first responder, disorderly conduct, and resisting official detention, records show.

