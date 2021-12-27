A 5-month-old boy is dead and his parents are in jail Monday, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said the infant died Monday at Children's Hospital Medical Center. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the child as Casey Sams.

Cincinnati police arrested the parents, both 19 years old, on Dec. 22. They are both charged with murder and endangering children.

Shakayla Sams is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $520,000 bond. Donte Farrier is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Both Sams' and Farrier's charges involve the 5-month-old boy and a second child, according to court documents.

Court documents state the couple lived on Sunnyhill Drive in the Villages of Roll Hill.

The documents do not reveal many details about the nature of the charges other than to say the 5-month-old's injuries "occurred over the past several months."

A Hamilton County grand jury is expected to report on their case on Jan. 3.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Parents charged with murder in death of 5-month-old boy