Police: Parking lot disturbance led to Main Street shooting

May 12—A shooting this week that left one person hospitalized stemmed from a disturbance between "known parties," Norman police reported Thursday.

Police have identified a suspect but had not made an arrest as of Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred late Monday afternoon in a parking lot outside of a business in the 3700 block of West Main Street, according to police.

"The adult victim remains hospitalized, but (the) injuries are non-life-threatening," spokesperson Sarah Jensen Schettler told The Transcript. "(A) suspect has been identified but is not currently in custody."

Officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 5:21 p.m. Monday.

"The caller reported multiple shots heard with several subjects running from the general area," Lt. Ali Jaffery reported Monday. "Upon arrival, officers located one victim with a gunshot wound and immediately rendered aid."

The incident remains under investigation by the Norman Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call NPD at 405-321-1444 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.