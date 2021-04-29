Police: Parking violation leads to significant drug find

Apr. 28—EAU CLAIRE — Having his car in a no-parking zone led to eight criminal charges for an Eau Claire man and a significant drug find for authorities, police say.

James E. Rogers, 30, 2857 Starr Ave., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, second-offense possession of marijuana, identity theft and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed knife and third-offense operating after revocation.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Rogers, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety and prohibits him from having contact with known drug dealers or users.

Rogers returns to court on June 7.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy was on patrol at 5:50 a.m. Monday when he saw a car parking on the east side of the 3200 block of Blakeley Avenue, which is a no-parking zone. When the deputy saw the vehicle's brake lights activate, he turned on his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle.

The deputy asked the driver for his license and proof of insurance. The driver said he didn't have to identify himself. The deputy called in other deputies to assist when the driver repeatedly refused to identify himself, saying he knew what his rights were.

The driver eventually gave the deputy a name and date of birth which belonged to another man. Two deputies then removed the driver from the car and placed him in handcuffs.

After deputies found a small pocket knife in his clothing, the driver finally identified himself as Rogers. Authorities learned Rogers was on probation and then began to search his car.

Rogers yelled from the squad car, demanding to know why his car was being searched.

Deputies found a large number of new and used needles, other drug paraphernalia, small plastic bags that contained varying amounts of methamphetamine and a plastic bag containing marijuana.

Deputies also learned that Rogers' driving privileges were revoked because of a prior drunken driving conviction.

Rogers is free on bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County.

Rogers is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of felony counts of fraud against a financial institution and possession of methamphetamine in July 2019 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the felony charges, Rogers could be sentenced to up to 17 years in prison.