Police: Parolee found with 10 pounds of marijuana, more

Apr. 23—A drug bust in Hanford has led to a sizable haul, involving a suspected dealer and manufacturer.

According to a press release from the Hanford Police Department, officers performed a parole search on the residence of 27-year-old Ryan Barrios. Inside, the officers reportedly found 3.8 grams of cocaine, 873 ecstasy pills and 100 Xanax pills packaged for sale.

In addition, officers found 16 oz. bottle promethazine, 10 pounds of marijuana and a stolen handgun. An illegal cannabis extraction lab was found in the garage.

Barrios is being held on a $295,000 bail.