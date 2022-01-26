Police: Passenger robs woman as they both stepped from the City Bus

Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A woman got off a CityBus at a stop at Beck Lane and Summerfield Drive. So did the man police suspect of robbing her.

The woman, 54, got off the bus about 5 p.m. at the bus stop. As the bus pulled away, another passenger from the bus grabbed her purse, took her wallet and gave her back the purse, police said.

As the man started walking away, the victim started chasing him, police said.

She lost him in the neighborhood around the bus stop, police said.

The robbery suspect wore a brown shirt, black pants and a black facemask, police said.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Lafayette police at 765-807-1200 or the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

