Can police question passengers when pulling over a driver in NC? What to know

If you get pulled over by police in North Carolina, you’ll most likely have to show them your license and registration.

Law enforcement also has the right to question you during a traffic stop.

But what happens if you’re stopped and other people are in the car? Do they have to talk to police? Are they required to show ID?

Here’s what the law says.

Do drivers or passengers have to talk to police?

Drivers and passengers have the right to remain silent when approached by police, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina.

Passengers can also ask if they are free to leave.

“If the officer says yes, sit silently or calmly leave,” the ACLU says. “Even if the officer says no, you have the right to remain silent.”

Do passengers need to show ID?

According to Fanney Law Office, a firm based in Raleigh, passengers do not have to show identification if there is “no reasonable suspicion of criminal activity.”

However, if a passenger is breaking the law or suspected of criminal activity, they may be required by law to identify themselves, the firm says.