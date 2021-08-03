Police: Passerby discovers body under Mont Pleasant MS bleachers in Schenectady; Suicide suspected

Aug. 3—SCHENECTADY — A passerby discovered a body under the bleachers at Mont Pleasant Middle School Tuesday morning and police are calling the death a suicide.

The call came in just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police determined the death of the person, described as male, to be from suicide, a spokesman said.

Police did not have information on how long the person's body had been there. That remained under investigation, police said.

If you are in crisis or know someone who is, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text the Crisis Text Line (text HELLO to 741741). Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and all calls are confidential. The National Institutes of Health: Suicide Prevention.