Police: passersby shoot, wound dog on neighborhood street

Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
·2 min read

Mar. 25—When county police responded to a shooting call around noon Tuesday on Culligan Drive, a woman sat in the grass beside Princess, her German shepherd, according to a police report.

"Her arms were covered with her dog's blood," Glynn County Police Officer C. Rodriguez wrote in his report.

Police said one of two young men who were walking by on Culligan shot and wounded Princess after the dog got loose from his owner and ran into the street.

Both men ran into the woods at the end of Culligan Drive after the shooting, the report said.

One of two German shepherds belonging to the owner, Princess suffered a gunshot to the right torso, police said.

A GoFundMe page (Princess Recovery) started by a friend and neighbor of the dog's owner had raised $1,030 to offset veterinary surgical bills as of late Wednesday afternoon.

The other dog was not injured, nor was the woman or her young son, police said

The woman told police she was putting her son in her vehicle to take him to day care.

She said she decided to walk the two dogs quickly before leaving. She said the two got loose as she was leashing them.

"The dogs went running towards the street where the two suspects were," the police report said. "Then one of the suspects opened fire against the dogs. Only one of ... the dogs was hurt during the incident."

The woman called her sister, who contacted police at 12:20 p.m.

She told police the shooter never pointed the gun at her, the report said.

The suspects were in their early 20s and wore black hoodies, the woman told police. One wore multicolored shorts and the other was in blue or red shorts, she told police.

She said the man in multicolored shorts was the shooter.

Police are investigating.

