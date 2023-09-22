Police: Paterson stabbing may be linked to tensions between two high school groups

PATERSON — A 16-year-old student from John F. Kennedy High School was stabbed Thursday afternoon near Eastside High School, prompting police to issue a security alert about tensions involving groups from around the two schools.

The victim on Thursday was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to police sources.

When did the stabbing happen?

The stabbing happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Rosa Parks Boulevard, about a block-and-a-half from Eastside, according to police. Authorities have not announced any arrests in the crime.

Paterson police stand outside John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson after it was put on lockdown Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

Paterson Press saw between 15 and 20 detectives and uniformed police officers on the block where the stabbing occurred, between Ellison and Pearl streets. Police put up yellow crime tape across at least two residences and detectives were knocking on doors attempting to talk to people who live in the area.

Crime scene officers were checking what may have been blood on the pavement.

Fatal crash: Person riding scooter died in Paterson crash while being pursued by police, sources say

Police issue alert

On Friday, the police department’s juvenile division issued an internal alert about tensions between a group of Dominican students at Kennedy that reportedly calls itself the “Papis” and another group of Dominican youths who hang around Market Street behind Eastside High School.

The alert said there is no indication that the tensions between the two groups were connected to the hallway brawl on Sept. 15 that resulted in the suspensions of seven students at Paterson’s high school for teens with behavior problems, Alonzo Tambua Moody Academy.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson, NJ: Stabbing connected to high school groups tensions