Police, patrol, professor: Ashland's EMA director teaches at AU, prepares for emergencies

Months after she was named the director of Ashland County's Emergency Management Agency (EMA), Anne Strouth sat down to discuss her experience as well as share how the county is preparing for the solar eclipse.

eight-month search to replace former EMA Director Mark Rafeld who retired last July.

Strouth, who is a lifelong resident of Ashland County, said she went into law enforcement while in school at North Central Technical College. She worked as a dispatcher for the Loudonville Police Department.

After a while she decided she wanted to be a police officer and went through the academy. She was eventually recruited to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and was an officer there before returning to Loudonville. She also worked four years as a ranger at Charles Mill.

Strouth also taught for 24 years at the OPOTA Basic Peace Office Academies and universities. She was a professor at NCTC as it became North Central State College until she left in 2019 and took a position with the state in the fraud investigations unit. She is a member of the Pioneer Vocational School Advisory Committee and a former member of the Ohio Police Juvenile Officer's Association.

Strouth joined Ashland University in 2022 and is now the criminal justice and homeland security program director. She left Loudonville PD after 20 years. In total, she has 30 years in law enforcement.

"[I thought] I'm done with law enforcement," she said. "I took a nine month retirement and now I'm a special deputy. That's where I hold my commission."

Strouth said she didn't know the EMA position had been vacant for nearly a year.

"The position sat vacant for eight months," she said. "[The county] appointed an interim, a lieutenant with the sheriff's department. I have no idea how he managed."

Knowing the role is an integral part of a community, Strouth applied for the position.

"I thought, I'm invested. I've always been invested in the community. I wondered if I could juggle both [Ashland University and the Emergency Management Agency]," she said. "I thought sure I can, I always have. So I interviewed for the position."

Strouth said she started in April part-time to get used to the position before going full-time. She still teaches at Ashland University.

"My class load is planning and online. So I do a lot of stuff after I'm done with my hours here," she said.

She teach one class face to face on Monday evenings. The rest of her duties are online.

Ashland EMA preparing for all kind of situations

Strouth said her team is working on C.E.R.T., Community Emergency Response Team, and works with AU on the Homeland Security program. She has four students working at EMA as part of their studies.

One of the students is helps research for state grants. Another student works on studies of how much hazardous materials is coming into the county, with two of the students working on making the county "storm ready" through the National Weather Service.

"That means we are definitely prepared, county-wise, for any type of tornadoes and floods," Strouth said. "The more education we have or ways we can educate and prevent getting worse than it is, that means we're storm ready."

Along with training first responders on weather-related emergencies, the county is going to have spotters to measure rainfall.

Strouth is working to reestablish relationships other agencies in the community, including working with law enforcement and fire departments.

"The focus is that this office should be helping with the training of our first responders," she said. "And there hasn't been much of that out of this office."

The agency is holding training events for fire departments and law enforcement.

Strouth also said she consults with other county EMA directors about their plans and how they execute in various circumstances.

"In our world of EMA, we couldn't survive without the partnerships. We're limited on resources and we don't have much here in Ashland County source-wise. Wayne County and Richland County are also different as well," she said.

