Police patrols have increased in Asian areas. Not everyone is feeling safer

Vivian Ho in San Francisco
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA</span>
Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA

Police in cities across the country increased foot patrols in Asian neighborhoods following the shootings at three Asian-owned spas in the Atlanta area.

From San Francisco to New York, Chicago to Philadelphia, police departments this week directed officers to step up their presence amid fears of anti-Asian violence after a shooter killed eight people, six of them Asian women, on Tuesday night.

“We are continuing to monitor the events around the tragic shooting of Asian Americans in Atlanta,” the Philadelphia police department tweeted. “While there is currently no known connection to our area, out of an abundance of caution, we have bolstered patrols around Asian communities and businesses.”

In the San Francisco Bay Area, the increased police presence provided welcome relief for some, members of the Asian community said on Thursday, some noting they had been reporting an increase in targeted crime for months.

Betty Louie, the adviser to the San Francisco Chinatown merchants association, said the country’s oldest Chinatown felt safer with more police. Louie said the department has a good relationship with many of the local business owners – she first learned of the Atlanta shooting when the neighborhood police captain texted her.

With the rise in reports of anti-Asian hate across the country, many older local Chinatown merchants and Asian elders have echoed these sentiments, saying they feel safer with more police. But after a summer of demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, others argue that increased policing is a temporary and ineffective answer to a dire crisis.

Members of the New York police department patrol in the Chinatown section of Manhattan in New York City.
Members of the New York police department patrol in the Chinatown section of Manhattan in New York City. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

“One of the natural reactions in moments of grief is fear,” said Sammie Ablaza Wills, director of APIENC, a not-for-profit group for the Asian and Pacific Islander transgender and queer community in northern California, to the Guardian. “But while we feel that fear, policing is not the thing that is going to alleviate it.”

“For a lot of our communities, we know how much police have come in to just criminalize us more, make us feel unsafe, and not take our concerns seriously,” Ablaza Wills said. “We can see that with the sheriff in Atlanta who worked harder to humanize the assailant than to provide relief and care to the families that are experiencing this tragedy.”

In particular for those in the transgender and queer Asian American community that Ablaza Wills works with, many of whom have had to work in massage parlors similar to where the Atlanta shooting occurred, more police do not always make them safer or even feel safer, Ablaza Wills said.

“We need to invest in true community safety that centers on victims and survivors, that provides culturally competent healing and addresses root causes, like why people have to be working in high contact jobs like massage parlors during a pandemic,” Ablaza Wills continued.

Those investments, however, take time. “I understand in the future, there may be other alternatives,” said Carl Chan, president of Oakland’s Chinatown chamber of commerce. “But I need people to tell me, how are we going to protect the community, our residents, our seniors today, tonight, tomorrow? If the future holds that we can do this without the police, then let’s do that in the future. ”

Advocates against increased policing have suggested that instead of law enforcement officers, the community can patrol the neighborhood and escort seniors on their daily errands. More than 100 volunteers already walk Oakland’s Chinatown, Chan said. But he wondered: “When there’s a situation and there are people hurting us, are you asking the volunteers to use force and protect not just the people being attacked, but themselves?”

“For those who do not live in fear in this community, it’s very easy for them to say they don’t want the police,” Chan continued. “But I have talked to almost every business in Chinatown, all the seniors. Every single one of them are saying we want the police.”

Seattle police officers begin their patrols in Seattle&#x002019;s Chinatown-International district.
Seattle police officers begin their patrols in Seattle’s Chinatown-International district. Photograph: Ted S Warren/AP

The issue is fraught because emotions – and fears – are so high at the moment. Chan’s voice grew thick when he began talking about why he felt he needed to advocate for police, even though he fully understands the arguments against the increased patrols. “Sometimes, I can’t even go to sleep without thinking of people getting attacked,” he said.

Liz Suk, interim director of electoral collaborative Oakland Rising, said she hopes to relate with those in the Asian American community who differ with her on the issue of policing. “You’re right,” Suk said she’d say to them. “We need more safety. You have every right to feel safe. You have every right to know when you walk out the door that someone is not going to arbitrarily shove you or punch you in the face.”

The question, then to ask, she said is what would make them feel safe. “Oakland Chinatown is two blocks from police headquarters and we still have the level of violence that we have in this community,” Suk said. “So I then turn around and ask, ‘Well what is it that keeps you safe? Who are the people that really keep you safe?’

“We want to be able to walk out of our house and know that somebody is not going to hurt us or hit us or kill us,” she added. “When we ask people to imagine what the conditions of that look like, they’re much more aligned with what we’re talking about than with policing.”

Recommended Stories

  • Battle over the Equality Act highlights the agonising pace of progress for LGBT+ Americans

    Bill to ban discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and sexual identity would need 60 votes to pass the Senate

  • Biden Says Vladimir Putin Is a ‘Killer’ Who Is Devoid of a Human Soul

    ABC NewsYou can’t accuse President Joe Biden of holding back on what he truly thinks of Vladimir Putin. In pretty extraordinarily frank comments to ABC News, Biden described Putin as a “killer” devoid of a human soul.Biden sat down for an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, who asked: “So, you know Vladimir Putin. You think he’s a killer?” Without hesitation, the president replied, “Mmm hmm, I do.”The president described a tense phone call he had with Putin in January in which Biden warned him that he will “pay a price” for his attempts to interfere in U.S. democracy. Biden’s comments were broadcast a day after the U.S. chief intelligence office released an unclassified report accusing Putin of orchestrating efforts to wreck Biden’s election campaign.EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Biden told @GStephanopoulos that he agreed Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "killer" and will "pay a price" for interfering in U.S. elections. https://t.co/rIe2ms8sSv pic.twitter.com/VtAGCvF9hp— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 17, 2021 Biden recalled: “We had a long talk, he and I, when we... I know him relatively well. And the conversation started off, I said, ‘I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared.’”The president also confirmed that, some years ago, he was alone with Putin in his office and he brought up the topic of Putin’s lack of a human soul. “I said, ‘I looked in your eyes and I don’t think you have a soul,’ and he looked back and said, ‘We understand each other.’ The most important thing of dealing with foreign leaders... is just know the other guy.”Biden didn’t elaborate when asked how he’s going to punish Putin for his election meddling, only telling Stephanopoulos, “You’ll see.”Elsewhere in the interview, Biden also responded to the growing criticism from both Democrats and Republicans about how he’s handling a surge in the number of people trying to cross the southern U.S. border.Stephanopoulos asked the president, “Do you have to say quite clearly, ‘Don’t come’?” Biden responded, “Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don’t come over... Don’t leave your town or city or community.”Biden also dismissed the often-repeated Republican accusation that more people are trying to immigrate into the U.S. since he became president because of his less strict immigration policies. “The idea that Joe Biden said, ‘Come,’ because I heard the other day that they're coming because they know I’m a nice guy... Here’s the deal, they’re not.”Finally, at the end of the interview, Biden addressed the recent controversy over his dog Major, who was sent home to Delaware after an unfortunate incident involving a member of White House security staff.“Look, Major was a rescue pup,” said Biden. “Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin.” Biden admitted that Major “moves to protect” him sometimes, but added, “He’s a sweet dog. Eighty-five percent of the people there love him... All he does is lick them and wag his tail.”Biden added that Major is being trained and may return to the White House at some point in the future.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden says his dog Major will return to the White House after biting incident

    Major, one of the US president's two dogs, left the White House after an alleged biting incident.

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and the Squad have made their mark in Congress — just not with actual lawmaking, study finds

    Analysis: Being an effective member of Congress entails much more than just the sausage-making of writing laws, writes US political correspondent Griffin Connolly

  • Russian proxies 'helped produce a documentary that aired on a US television network' last year, intelligence report says

    The documentary appears to have aired on the Trump-aligned One America News Network and purports to detail Ukrainian corruption.

  • Ralph Fiennes 'can't understand vitriol' towards JK Rowling

    The Harry Potter actor defends its creator over comments she made about transgender people.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • EU threatens ban on COVID vaccine exports to UK

    With the number of COVID-related deaths in the EU topping 550,000 and less than a tenth of the bloc's population inoculated, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said the epidemiological situation was worsening."We are in the crisis of the century," she told reporters."We see the crest of a third wave forming in member states, and we know that we need to accelerate the vaccination rates."Von der Leyen said the flow of vaccine products was smooth with the United States but aired frustration over lack of deliveries from AstraZeneca in Britain."If this situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine-producing countries dependent on their level of openness. We will reflect on whether exports to countries with higher vaccination rates than us are still proportionate," she said.

  • BMW speeds towards mostly electric cars by 2030

    BMW is speeding into the electric car revolution, though not quite as fast as some of its rivals.The German automaker projected on Wednesday (March 17) that at least half of its sales would be zero emission vehicles by 2030.BMW said its MINI brand would be fully electric by the early 2030s.It is, though, a more conservative target than some other carmakers in the race for cleaner driving.Earlier this month, Sweden's Volvo said its whole lineup would be electric by 2030.And German rival Volkswagen expects 70% of European sales at its core VW brand to be electric by 2030.In the short-term, BMW forecasts it will see some recovery from the health crisis.It sees a big year-on-year rise in pretax profit for this year, with a strong performance in all areas - from MINI to its upmarket BMW and Rolls-Royce brands.BMW's optimism for the year ahead came on the same day industry data showed the car industry still faces a challenge to recover.The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said European car registrations fell sharply in February - down by 20.3% year-on-year.BMW itself saw a drop of 13%, though that was better than many rivals.Sales fell by a fifth at Mercedes-maker Daimler, while Renault saw a fall of almost 30%.

  • One man charged after 8 people - mostly Asian women - were killed in 3 spa shootings in the Atlanta area

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested and charged in connection to the shootings. He was apprehended in southern Georgia hours after the attacks.

  • Top Turkish prosecutor files case to close pro-Kurdish HDP

    A top Turkish prosecutor filed a case with the constitutional court on Wednesday demanding the closure of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), in the culmination of a years-long clampdown on parliament's third largest party. Turkey has a long history of shutting down political parties which it regards as a threat and has in the past banned a series of other pro-Kurdish parties. The HDP had recently come under intensified pressure, with nationalist allies of President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party (AKP) calling for it to be banned over alleged ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group.

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling customer to wear mask, Texas police say

    A Jack in the Box manager was stabbed three times in a dispute over masks, police say.

  • Baby aspirin may help fend off worst coronavirus effects; US reports record 949 new variant cases; 539K US deaths. Latest COVID-19 updates

    Europe's top medicines regulator says AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, despite reports of unusual blood clots. The latest COVID-19 news.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Mocks Trump Wax Figure Getting Punched Out

    ABCIn lieu of going after Don Jr. for getting all QAnon-y and accusing President Biden of “sniffing” children or taking shots at Donald Trump’s ashen, paunchy post-presidential look, Jimmy Kimmel dedicated a chunk of his Thursday night monologue to a rather funny story involving the former president, who has been hiding out at his Florida country club Mar-a-Lago and participating in charity grifts since leaving office in disgrace during a deadly pandemic he did little to curb, and after an insurrectionist coup he helped incite.According to the San Antonio Express-News, Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks, a wax-museum offshoot of Madame Tussaud’s in San Antonio, Texas, was forced to remove its rendering of Donald Trump because visitors would repeatedly punch it.“Here’s a fun story involving our previous president. A place called Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio had to remove its sculpture of Donald Trump because people kept punching it in the face. Every day, someone would punch the wax figure in the face,” said a smiling Kimmel.As the Express-News reported, guests “‘punched and scratched the figure, inflicting so much damage that management had it pulled from public view,’ said Clay Stewart, regional manager for Ripley Entertainment, which owns the wax museum.”“When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” Stewart told the publication.Trevor Noah Denounces ‘Racist’ Massage Parlor Shooting in Powerful SpeechOf course, it struck Kimmel as odd that Trump’s was the figure being vandalized so aggressively, given that his likeness was situated between two dictators: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.“This should tell you something—look at the other two guys he’s posed with: Putin and Kim Jong-un. And the one getting punched in the face every day? Trump!” cracked Kimmel. “It’s our own guy. And what a likeness… why he has Heather Locklear’s hair, I don’t know.”“Anyway, because of all the violent attacks, they had to take the statue down,” he added. “That’s a shame. Why not just fill it with candy and give everyone a bag?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Dangerous work of art’ discovered by Illinois firefighters in woods. What is it?

    A firefighter discovered this “dangerous work of art” after returning to the scene of an emergency.

  • 'Very promising' data shows vaccines may stop Covid transmission, but big questions remain

    Encouraging signs have emerged that Covid-19 vaccines protect against asymptomatic infections, a factor that scientists say is crucial to ending the pandemic.

  • Google to invest $7 billion in U.S. in 2021

    Google announced Thursday that it plans to invest over $7 billion in the U.S. this year and create at least 10,000 new full-time jobs. The spending is specifically earmarked for offices and data centers in the U.S. as the tech giant copes with the surge in online traffic - driven by more users and advertisers flocking to the web during the health crisis. The total spending number, however, is down compared to the past two years. As for its home state of California - Google plans to spend $1 billion at a time when other firms are leaving Silicon Valley. The area has seen a corporate exodus as of late due to complaints of high rents and high state taxes. Google’s spending plans come amid ongoing scrutiny of its business practices. Sources tell Reuters - Justice Department investigators are probing whether a Google plan to limit the use of online user tracking software known as cookies - will harm the competition. The U.S. has been investigating Google's search and ad business for anti-trust behavior for nearly two years… And sued Google in October for allegedly using anticompetitive tactics to maintain the dominance of its search engine. Congress has also been exploring Google parent Alphabet and fellow tech giants Facebook, Apple and Amazon for anti-competitive behavior.Shares of Google parent Alphabet - up about 18 percent so far this year.