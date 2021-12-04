Police: Patron stabbed clerk at 7-Eleven in Castle Shannon

Dec. 4—Castle Shannon police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing Friday night at the 7-Eleven/Sunoco convenience store in the 200 block of Mt. Lebanon Boulevard.

According to police, a patron pulled a knife and stabbed a store clerk in the arm, inflicting a wound that is not life-threatening.

Three store employees reported the assault shortly after 7:15 p.m.

Police said the assault followed a verbal altercation between the patron and clerk that became physical.

The suspect, described as a Latino, fled on foot, reportedly heading east in the direction of the light rail transit station, police said.

The suspect is about 5 feet tall and was dressed in black, with a black beanie cap and black face mask, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has related information is asked to call 911 or contact Castle Shannon police at 412-473-3056.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .