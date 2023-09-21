Police say a Pawtucket man shipped drugs hidden in kids toys. Now he is headed to prison.

BOSTON – A Pawtucket man was sentenced to seven years in prison Wednesday for his role in a "nationwide conspiracy" that trafficked drugs hidden in toy trucks, Disney items and Halloween decorations, according to the U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts.

Nathan Boddie, 38, pleaded guilty on May 19 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a press release.

Boddie, others, shipped narcotics across the country hidden in toys

Boddie conspired with others, including a Woonsocket woman, to traffic methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and cocaine in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and elsewhere, Levy said.

The conspirators routinely used the mail to ship drugs from Arizona to Massachusetts, often hiding the drugs in packages containing children’s items, including toy trucks, a Disney pillow and a Halloween fog machine, according to Levy and court documents.

In total, more than 16 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 700 grams of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl was seized over the course of the investigation, Levy said.

Between May and October 2022, investigators seized seven packages containing a total of over 900 grams of methamphetamine, thousands of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, as well as suspected Dimethyltryptamine– a strong psychedelic, Levy said. One package was destined for Boddie and contained more than 200 grams of pure methamphetamine, the U.S. attorney said.

The Pawtucket police arrested Boddie on Feb. 6 after a traffic stop. Inside Boddie's vehicle, the police found a 9mm ghost gun loaded with five rounds of ammunition, an empty 9mm magazine and a 10-round capable magazine loaded with one round of ammunition, Levy said.

Boddie tried to swallow a plastic bag containing 20 grams of methamphetamine while police were searching him, Levy said.

During a search of Boddie’s residence, two ghost guns, a 3-D printer used to print ghost gun components, about 120 grams of methamphetamine and 10 different driver’s licenses, each bearing Boddie’s photo with names and addresses of other individuals were recovered, according to Levy.

Boddie was indicted with two alleged co-conspirators, one of them Denise Guyette, a Woonsocket woman who allegedly led the operation. She has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. An Arizona man has pleaded guilty.

