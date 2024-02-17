Police: Pedestrian, 58, hit and killed on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville

A 58-year-old pedestrian was killed Friday night in Clarksville after being hit by a vehicle, according to police.

Larry Bland of Clarksville was hit while walking on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Charlemagne Boulevard at around 7:15 p.m., police said.

Police believe Bland was walking north in a continuous left-turn lane and was trying to cross the roadway at the time he was hit by a motorist, according to police.

Bland was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is continuing, but police are not anticipating charges related to the crash to be filed, according to a social media post by the Clarksville Police Department.

Several lanes of traffic on Fort Campbell Boulevard were temporarily shut down, but have reopened.

