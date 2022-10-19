Police: Pedestrian, 87, dies after struck by motorcycle in Melbourne
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.
An 87-year-old man was fatally injured after being struck by a motorcycle as he attempted to cross a busy, darkened Melbourne roadway, police reported.
The deadly crash happened about 8:20 p.m. Sunday and the man, identified as Gerda DiFeo, later died of his injuries at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.
Mims men arrested: Teen dies after 'targeted' shooting during chase
Coast Guard medevacs man: Man taken by helicopter from Carnival Sunshine to Melbourne hospital
Melbourne woman makes threats: Woman charged with threatening to 'blow up' University Park Elementary
Melbourne police said DiFeo was crossing Sarno Road when he was struck by the oncoming motorcycle operated by 20-year-old Thomas M. Scroggins of Melbourne.
Police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision. No charges were filed in the case. An investigation, however, is ongoing.
J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.
Support local journalism. Subscribe today.
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Pedestrian dies after struck by oncoming motorcycle in Melbourne