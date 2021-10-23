Police: Pedestrian, cyclists likely at fault in recent Santa Maria collisions

Oct. 23—A pedestrian and cyclists were named as the likely cause of recent collisions in Santa Maria, as police focus on safety enforcement operations following two incidents in which children were injured after being struck by vehicles last week.

In the first incident, on Oct. 11, a girl riding her bicycle was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of South Pine and West Jones streets shortly after 7:30 a.m. Two days later, another girl riding her bicycle was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West El Camino Street shortly before 8 a.m.

The girl involved in the incident on Oct. 13 was riding on the wrong side of the road and didn't yield to the stop sign, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Michael McGehee, who runs the Traffic Bureau. He said drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in either collision.

"The driver was sober, cooperative, not speeding and luckily was able to stop pretty quickly," McGehee said, adding that the driver in the Oct. 11 incident also stayed on scene with police. "It's emotional and [I'm] super glad the kids are OK, but they may be at fault."

He also credited the bike helmet the girl was wearing on Oct. 13 with preventing a more severe injury.

McGehee cited other recent collisions in which the pedestrian may have been at fault, including one on July 10 involving a driver who struck and killed a 60-year-old Santa Maria man in the 500 block of North Broadway.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Alfonso Vasquez Gomez of Santa Maria, was arrested and charged on Sept. 7 with hit-and-run resulting in death and driving on a suspended license received for offenses not related to driving, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sept. 15.

While Gomez was charged, an investigation showed that the male pedestrian, who wasn't identified, may have been at fault in the collision and Gomez might not have been charged had he stayed on scene, according to McGehee.

Even if a crosswalk allows pedestrians to safely cross a road, there is still a chance they could be hit by a car.

"Just because a pedestrian has the right of way, they just can't walk out in front of traffic," McGehee said, adding that a motorist also has a duty to stop. "[Pedestrians] have to show due regard. The same with bicycles. They have to stop at signs and be on the right side of the road."

McGehee also has seen many pedestrians in bike lanes, which is not allowed.

The Traffic Bureau includes at least four motorcycle officers who patrol areas around Santa Maria's 22 schools on a daily basis, with officers focusing on the mornings and afternoons when traffic tends to be higher in those areas.

In addition to patrolling and responding to incidents, the Traffic Bureau is proactive about prevention.

Bureau officers spend a considerable amount of time conducting enforcement operations in order to reduce collisions, injuries and death involving a variety of driver behavior, often with the help of grant funding, according to McGehee, who said officers responded to more than 2,000 collisions in the city in 2020.

On Oct. 14, the Santa Maria Police Department announced it was the recipient of two grants awarded by the California Office of Traffic Safety, including a $290,000 grant that will go toward programs for DUI checkpoints, distracted driving, and bicycle and pedestrian operations.

Much of the grant money will pay for officers' overtime, according to McGehee.

Additionally, the SMPD received a $25,000 Office of Traffic Safety grant that will expedite collision and citation data reporting, which will ultimately improve traffic safety. Currently, the department compiles reports and sends them to state agencies by the batch, but the grant will allow officers to upload each one immediately, he explained.

In the next year, the sergeant expects to conduct up to 21 DUI saturation patrols, six DUI checkpoints, five operations targeting distracted driving, and five focusing specifically on pedestrian and bicycle operations in the city.

"Use some common sense, look both ways, use the crosswalk, wear bright clothing, and follow the lights (don't cross on red)," McGehee said.