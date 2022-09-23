Police: Pedestrian hit by car Friday morning in Marietta

Sep. 23—A man was hit by a car early Friday morning at Fairground Street and North Marietta Parkway, according to the Marietta Police Department.

Stephen Eriacho, 35, of Cherokee County is reported to have been walking at the intersection just after 5:30 a.m.

Eriacho was struck by a Nissan Versa driven by Alkini Brown, 50, of Cobb, police said.

Eriacho was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, police said, and it's unclear whether he was in the crosswalk and obeying the crossing signal. No charges have been filed against Brown as of yet.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to contact Officer Gunkle at 770-794-5357.