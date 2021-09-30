Police: Pedestrian killed by driver

Sep. 30—A woman was arrested Sept. 24 in connection with a fatal collision with a pedestrian that evening.

Rosemary Grove, 51, was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatality accident and a misdemeanor. Grove is accused of driving under the influence into a man who died from the incident, according to a Norman police news release.

Police say Grove hit Thomas David, 61, around 10:39 p.m. that evening crossing Robinson Street near 12th Avenue NE. They determined the vehicle Grove drove from witnesses and vehicle parts at the scene, the release states.

Cleveland County sheriff's deputies stopped Grove in the Main Street and Reed Avenue area later that evening, the release states.