Police: Pedestrian killed in early morning hit-and-run crash on Wednesday in Aurora

Aurora police said they are investigating an early morning hit-and-run crash on the city’s far West Side on Wednesday that killed a 69-year-old Aurora woman.

Around 1:56 a.m., Aurora police and firefighters were dispatched to Galena Boulevard, west of Barnes Road, for reports of a person lying in the roadway.

Annie Kpa, of the 2000 block of Lilac Lane, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the woman was walking in the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, police said.

The intersection of Galena Boulevard and Barnes Road was closed for several hours while the crash was reconstructed.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Aurora Police Department Traffic Division at 630-256-5330 or email tips@aurora.il.us.

Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards up to $5,000 and anonymity to citizens who furnish information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 630-892-1000.

