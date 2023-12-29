Police: Pedestrian killed when hit by vehicle in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A 53-year-old man was killed when a vehicle hit him on a street in Wyoming, police say.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, emergency crews responded to Clyde Park Avenue SW near Cutler Street for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, Wyoming police said.

The pedestrian, a 53-year-old Grand Rapids man whom officers did not name, was standing in the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed south on Clyde Park Avenue, police say. He died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and talked with investigators. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police say.

Wyoming Police Accident Investigation and Forensic Science Units are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or 866.774.2345.

