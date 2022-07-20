Police: People’s Bank at West Hartford Stop & Shop robbed

The West Hartford Police Department said Wednesday evening that the People’s Bank located inside Stop and Shop, 176 Newington Road was robbed that afternoon.

The department received a report of a hold up alarm at the bank and the preliminary investigation revealed that “the bank was robbed and the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival,” police said.

There were no injuries reported from the incident, police said.

The West Hartford Patrol Division, Detective Division, and Community Support Unit are actively investigating the incident, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has further information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203 or use the WHPD Tip Line with any information. The Tip Line email is whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov and the phone number is (860) 570-8969.