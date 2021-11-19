Shooting

PEORIA — Peoria police say officers shot and wounded a man who allegedly rammed his truck into a patrol vehicle after intentionally ramming a pole in a parking lot Thursday.

The man's injuries weren't life-threatening and no officers were injured, police told local news outlets.

The incident began around 1:30 a.m., near Peoria and 75th avenues, shortly after police had initially responded to a report of a wrong-way driver on 83rd and Peoria avenues.

Officers attempted to stop the black truck twice before the driver sped away, according to a release from Peoria police. Officers did not pursue the vehicle but remained in the area.

Around 2 a.m., police received a call reporting a reckless driver who was running red lights. According to police, the caller said the car was in a gas station parking lot and the driver was repeatedly reversing into the protective barriers around the propane tank.

Upon arrival, an officer ordered the driver to stop, police said. The driver then rammed the police car head-on while both officers were still inside. The suspect’s car got stuck on a parking divider and police tried to box it in.

As officers got out of the patrol car and started to make their way toward the suspect, the driver accelerated and crashed into the police car, pushing it nearly 30 feet away. The officers were standing next to the driver and passenger side of the car.

The two officers fired their guns, striking the suspect in the leg. Police then took the suspect into custody.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police: Peoria officers shoot, wound man who rammed patrol vehicle