Police: Person armed with knives, throwing stars before deadly officer-involved shooting

Police on Thursday released more information surrounding a deadly officer-involved shooting on Monday in south Lubbock.

According to LPD, at 2:48 a.m. Nov. 6, 21-year-old Noah Magallan called 9-1-1, reporting a female had been assaulted and requested officers to the home.

Officers responded to the 9100 block of Akron Avenue at 2:50 a.m., where they found Magallan in the driveway, allegedly armed with throwing stars and throwing knives.

He yelled at the officers to shoot him; however, the officers commanded that he drop the weapons.

Magallan allegedly refused and threw one of the knives at the officers.

The officers commanded again multiple times for him to drop the weapons, according to LPD.

Magallan refused again and threw another weapon at the officers, at which point the officers fired multiple rounds from their weapons.

The officers then checked the residence for the alleged assaulted female victim but could not locate her.

The officers involved still remain on paid administrative leave per LPD policy, according to LPD.

