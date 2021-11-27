Police: Person barricaded in Northwest Baltimore home after firing at police
Baltimore City police are trying to negotiate with a male who barricaded himself inside a Northwest Baltimore home after firing at police Friday night.
Police were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect fired at police in the 2500 block of Loyola Northway around 6:45 p.m., according to police spokesman Vernon Davis.
The city’s SWAT team is responding to the barricade, he said.
No injuries were reported.
This story will be updated.