Police: Person barricaded in Northwest Baltimore home after firing at police

Baltimore City police are trying to negotiate with a male who barricaded himself inside a Northwest Baltimore home after firing at police Friday night.

Police were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect fired at police in the 2500 block of Loyola Northway around 6:45 p.m., according to police spokesman Vernon Davis.

The city’s SWAT team is responding to the barricade, he said.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated.