Police: Person fired rifle at Norwich officer, taken into custody after manhunt

Oct. 27—NORWICH — Police conducted a manhunt late Tuesday night for a suspect, who they later took into custody, after they said he fired several rifle rounds at an officer.

"There is no danger to the public at this time," police said in a news release sent at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday.

Norwich Police Lt. Christopher Merrill confirmed around 7 a.m. that Andrew O'lone, 28, of 123 Westwood Park, Norwich, had been taken into custody. He said O'lone is charged with criminal attempt at murder, criminal attempt at first-degree assault, assault on a public safety officer, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of an assault weapon, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Police said they received a report of shots fired near Westwood Park, a Norwich Housing Authority facility, at about 9:55 p.m. The first officer to arrive in the area spotted a person carrying a rifle, who immediately began firing at the officer, the release said. Several rounds struck the officer's cruiser.

Merrill confirmed the responding officer fired back when shot at. He said the officer had "just some scrapes and bruises from exiting the cruiser" and there were no injuries to the suspect. Merrill said there were no injuries from the original report of shots fired.

The armed person then fled on foot, prompting the search. Merrill later confirmed an AR-15-type rifle — originally reported over the scanner as an M16 — was recovered.

Cruisers from several area police departments could be seen about 10:30 p.m. on Dunham Street between Wilmot Avenue and Elizabeth Street, where they were blocking parts of the road. State police confirmed they also responded.

Police could be seen walking an officer from a cruiser into an ambulance.

Officers located the subject in a residence a short distance from where he had shot at the officer, police said in the release, and he "was taken into custody without further incident." Merrill said police received a phone call from a family member of O'lone who said the suspect called and wished to surrender, and that O'lone was found at his residence at 123 Westwood Park.

Story continues

The incident remains under investigation. Any witnesses are urged to call Norwich police Detective Richard Cannata at (860) 886-5561, ext. 3138. Merrill said the State Police Major Crimes Unit is assisting with the crime scene processing, and police remain on scene.

This is a developing story.

Day Staff Writers Kimberly Drelich and Erica Moser and Photographer Sean D. Elliot contributed to this report.