Police: Person flown to hospital after being hit by train in Brattleboro

Jun. 3—BRATTLEBORO — A local man was hit by a train while fishing off the North Bridge on Putney Road on Thursday afternoon, Brattleboro police said.

Police responded to the bridge, which travels over the intersection of the West and Connecticut rivers, around 1:25 p.m., Det. Josh Lynde said Friday morning. According to a news release from the department the previous night, the man was conscious and alert when first responders found him in the water.

He was flown by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for additional observation after being taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, according to the release. Lynde on Friday said he had not gotten an update on the man's condition yet and declined to share specific details on his injuries.

Police declined to provide details on the adult male, whom Lynde only identified as a local resident. He was fishing alone on the bridge when the train came through at about 59 mph, Lynde said. He added that authorities are still investigating whether the train directly struck the man, or whether he began to jump out of the way before being hit.

Police remind people to stay off train bridges and tracks, noting that trains travel at high speeds "and are surprisingly quiet when they are going down the tracks," according to the release.