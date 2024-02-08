Police: Person found dead in submerged car in Norwalk River

Police are investigating the death of an individual found in a car that was submerged in the Norwalk River Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to an area of the river between Wall Street and Moody Lane sometime before 12:50 p.m., according to the Norwalk Police Department.

Police said an individual was recovered from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Norwalk Police Department detectives are investigating the incident and have asked motorists to avoid the area.

No further details have been released at this time.