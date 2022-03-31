Police: Person found fatally shot in car in Statesville; man arrested

A driver was found fatally shot in a crashed car in Statesville Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded at around 8 p.m. to a breaking-and-entering call on Jonathan Lane near West End Avenue.

At the scene, they found a car that struck a fence and the driver was inside. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police arrested the alleged shooter, Hunter Lee Cottle, nearby and charged him with homicide. He is being held at the Iredell County jail with no bond.

Investigators have determined the suspect and victim knew each other, but have not said what led to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

