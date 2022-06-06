Police: Person hit, killed by train in Middletown

Middletown police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian and train Monday morning.

Officers and medics were called to the area of Yankee Road and Waneta Avenue just before 8 a.m. on reports of a person who was hit by a train.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a press release posted to social media.

Additional details about the investigation were not released.

If you witnessed the incident or have details that could help police, you’re asked to call Middletown police at 513-425-7700.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.