Police: Suspect in custdoy after person shooting in Myles Standish State Forest

A suspect is in custody after a person was shot in Myles Standish State Forest Wednesday, Plymouth police said.

The shooting occurred near Fearing Pond Road and Doctors Pond Road around 2:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess in Plymouth to be treated for their gunshot wounds.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody, according to Plymouth police. There is no threat to the public at this time, police say.

Myles Standish State Forest is the largest publicly-owned recreation area in the state.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

