Police have person of interest in 2016 case involving Nahomi Rodriguez

Oct. 14—Harlingen police said they have a person of interest in the case of 19-year-old Nahomi Rodriguez, who went missing in July 2016 and whose remains were found about a year later near a Rio Hondo canal.

Sgt. Larry Moore, spokesman for the Harlingen Police Department, said although the department does have a person of interest the individual is not in custody, and police are still gathering evidence and working with the Texas Rangers and the Cameron County District's Attorney's Office on the investigation.

"We do have a person of interest. We are not treating this as a cold case. This has been an open and active investigation the entire time. We worked very closely with the family and the district attorney's office on this case," Moore said Friday.

Rodriguez, of San Benito, was last seen and heard from the night of July 17, 2016 when she called her mother from work. She was working at a McDonald's restaurant at 602 N. 77 Sunshine Strip in Harlingen, and told her mother she had found a ride home.

She never made it home.

For months authorities searched for Rodriguez with her photo displayed on billboards asking the public's help in searching for the missing woman.

In April 2017, dental records identified her remains found near a canal at Centerline Road and FM 106 east of Rio Hondo.

Moore said the person of interest is not in custody but had been interviewed before. In fact, about 50 to 60 people had been interviewed in the case. He said he did not know how many times the person had been interviewed by the detectives.