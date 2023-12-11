Police: Person of interest in custody in killing of Jewish leader Samantha Woll

Detroit police confirmed Sunday that it is looking at a new "person of interest" in the homicide investigation of the Jewish leader Samantha Woll, and has taken that person into custody.

"In an effort to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time," the police said in a written statement about the high-profile death. The police plan to release more "in the near future," the statement said.

Woll, 40, was the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. She also had worked for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, and on the reelection campaign of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, also a Democrat.

The case made national headlines and a significant reward has been offered for information leading to her arrest.

Police said in late October that her body was found after it was stabbed multiple times in the 1300 block of Joliet Place. A trail of blood led to her home, where investigators indicated the crime likely occurred.

At the time, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other political leaders offered their condolences. Duggan called Woll one of Detroit's "great young leaders" and said he had recently met with her at the dedication of the renovated synagogue.

In November, a suspect was arrested by Detroit police but was released with no charges.

A well-known religious leader, Woll was stabbed Oct. 21 in her Lafayette Park home, which is on Detroit's east side. Some initially speculated her death was connected to her role as a religious leader, but police later said there wasn't evidence of that.

Woll spent much of her career in state and local politics, working on or managing campaigns including those of Nessel, state Sen. Stephanie Chang and Denzel McCampbell, who ran for Detroit city clerk.

And in 2017, The Detroit Jewish News selected her as one of its "36 under 36," describing her as co-chair of the American Jewish Committee’s ACCESS Detroit Young Leadership Program and founder of the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit, a grassroots organization aimed at building relationships between young adults of those faiths.

