Police: Person of interest in custody after random, ‘senseless’ slaying of elderly Mount Dora couple

The Mount Dora police chief described the slaying of a couple in their 80s in a senior living community as random, senseless and ruthless.

Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.

“In this case the golden years of Darryl and Sharon were tragically cut short by a ruthless and senseless double homicide,” Gibson said.

Gibson has been tight-lipped about what happened to the couple and who is responsible for their deaths.

Gibson said Tuesday that a person of interest in the case is in custody out of state. He said the woman was arrested on a charge of grand theft for stealing the Getmans’ car.

Police said the extradition process to get the woman, who police did not identify, back to Florida is underway, but so far murder charges have not been filed.

Gibson said security escorted the woman involved off the Waterman Village property once on Friday afternoon. Later that night, he said a resident at the senior living community pushed her alarm button after the same woman knocked on her door and asked to take a shower.

Gibson when police responded, they were not able to locate the woman. He said investigators believe the woman entered the property through a gap in the fence.

Three hours later, early Saturday morning, Gibson said the Getmans’ vehicle was seen on security camera footage leaving the community.

Gibson said police responded to the complex on Saturday after neighbors called to report that the Getmans’ garage door was left open. He said that is when investigators found them dead inside their home.

Gibson said law enforcement in another state arrested the woman after she was stopped while driving the couple’s car.

Gibson said he is confident that the couple’s killing was random, and that the woman was just passing through Central Florida with no known ties to the couple or Mount Dora.

Gibson said he expects to provide additional details, including the person of interest’s identity, in the coming days.

