Police: 'Person of interest' sought in Concord double murder

May 17—Authorities have released a composite sketch of a man they're calling a "person of interest" in the murders of a Concord couple last month, though officials were not clear whether the man could be a witness or a suspect in the killings.

The man is described as in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5-foot-10, clean shaven, with a medium build and short brown hair, according to a statement from the Attorney General's Office.

The bodies of Stephen and Djeswende "Wende" Reid were found on April 21, three days after they left their Alton Woods home to go for a walk on the Broken Ground trails off Portsmouth Street. Each had been shot multiple times.

Officials said the man they're seeking "was seen in the vicinity of the shooting incident on Monday, April 18." He was wearing a dark blue jacket, possibly with a hood, and khaki-colored pants and he carried a black backpack.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said the man was a "person of interest," a term that could mean a suspect in — or potential witness to — the Reids' deaths.

Repeatedly saying that sharing more information could damage the investigation, officials gave no other details about how police came up with the sketch.

No threats have been made, but Ward urged residents to be careful.

"Lock your doors," he said.

The Concord Regional Crimeline has increased the reward in the case to $33,500 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of whoever is responsible for the Reids' deaths.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the identity or whereabouts of the man they're seeking to call the police department at 603-225-8600. Tips also can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or online at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or by texting TIP234 with a message to CRIMES (274637).

Investigators said they had received nearly 200 tips, some of which have helped develop information.

An anonymous donor has pledged $20,000 in reward money for those who come forward with information within 60 days. Another donor has contributed $5,000, and the Concord Police Patrolmen's Association and Supervisors Association, and the Retired New Hampshire State Police Troopers Association also have contributed to the reward.