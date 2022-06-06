Police have a 'person of interest' in the strangulation of an 85-year-old Evansville woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — After initially describing the death of an elderly Evansville woman as suspicious, investigators now say she died due to strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Officers found 85-year-old Betty Ann Stevens "beyond help" in the backyard of her residence in the 400 block of East Michigan Street Wednesday morning, police said in a news release.

EPD has a person of interest in the case, but no arrests have been made, according the news release.

Previously: Evansville police investigating 'suspicious' death off East Michigan Street

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding Stevens' death is asked to call EPD's Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.

