Police: ‘Person of interest’ in unsolved New Hampshire homicide arrested in Vermont

A “person of interest” in an unsolved homicide in Concord, New Hampshire, was arrested Wednesday in Vermont, authorities said.

Logan Clegg, a homeless man also wanted in Utah, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Chittenden Superior Court as a fugitive from justice, according to the South Burlington Police Department.

Clegg was spotted in the area of the South Burlington Public Library and he was taken into custody by Concord and South Burlington police officers, as well as Vermont state troopers.

Authorities say Clegg is the subject of an investigation into a homicide in Concord that dates back to April 2022. He also had an arrest warrant that stems from Cache County, Utah, for the alleged felony possession of stolen property.

It’s not clear if Clegg’s arrest is linked to the deaths of husband and wife who were found dead in the area of the Broken Ground Trails in Concord on April 21, 2022.

The bodies of 67-year-old Stephen Reid and his wife, 66-year-old Djeswende Reid, were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

There have been no arrests in connection with their deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

