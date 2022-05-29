Police: Person killed, officer wounded in NC shooting

Police shot and killed a person who wounded an officer during a traffic stop in North Carolina early Sunday, according to a police official.

Jordan Boyette, the police chief in King, North Carolina, said the wounded officer was grazed in the head by a bullet and is expected to fully recover.

Police didn’t immediately identify the person who was fatally shot.

The wounded officer was one of two King police officers who stopped a vehicle around 12:40 a.m. The officers exchanged gunfire with one person after several people exited the car and ran, Boyette said.

Police didn’t immediately specify which officer shot the person who died. The other officer wasn’t injured.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting in King, which is about 16 miles (25 kilometers) northwest of Winston-Salem.

