Police: Attacker kills 4, then self, in North Carolina home

·1 min read

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Five people were found dead in a North Carolina home after one of them apparently killed the other four and then took their own life, police said.

High Point police said in a news release that officers found the bodies of two adults and three minors in the home on Saturday. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities didn't say how they died, but the news release said the killings were being investigated as a “murder-suicide.” Investigators said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Officers were called to the scene after a man and woman ran from the house screaming, according to the news release. Investigators said they encountered the two people asking for help when they arrived. Police Capt. Matt Truitt told the Greensboro News & Record that the two who fled the home were not harmed.

Police forced entry into the home and found the victims, according to the news release. Neither identities nor ages of those killed were immediately released.

The killings happened in a residential neighborhood of tidy one- and two-story homes northeast of downtown High Point. The area that lies southwest of Greensboro is also about 85 miles (137 km) west of Raleigh.

Recommended Stories

  • Freed Ivorian soldiers return home after six months

    Forty six Ivorian soldiers returned home to cheers and celebrations after being detained for six months in Mali. Waving flags, the beaming soldiers saluted Ivorian officials as they descended the military plane in the capital, Abidjan, on Saturday evening. Forty nine soldiers were detained in July when they went to work for Sahelian Aviation Services, a private company contracted to work in Mali by the United Nations.

  • Search for missing Cohasset mother heads south

    The search for a mother from Cohasset is headed south to Washington, D.C.

  • Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open

    Two-time champion Naomi Osaka has confirmed she will not play at the Australian Open, adding her name to a growing list of notable withdrawals. Organizers confirmed in a tweet on Sunday that Japan’s Osaka, the Open champion in 2019 and 2021, will not be playing in Melbourne. The 25-year-old Osaka’s ranking has slipped to 47 and she hasn’t played since September after withdrawing during the second round in Tokyo.

  • Murder charge filed after OKC police learn shooting victim hired prostitute

    One suspect is charged with first-degree murder over the Nov. 13 fatal shooting. The second suspect is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

  • From Trump to governor: Sanders prepares to take on new role

    After running a campaign heavily focused on national politics and her time as President Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she wants to keep her attention on Arkansas as she takes charge as the state's 47th governor. Sanders will be sworn in Tuesday, becoming the first woman governor of Arkansas, her home state. Sanders, who served nearly two years as White House press secretary, is the best-known former Trump official to assume elected office.

  • 2 killed in east Ukraine; Russia claims deadly barracks hit

    Officials said at least two people were killed during fighting in eastern Ukraine, as Russia claimed Sunday that it carried out deadly missile strikes on barracks used by Ukrainian troops in the war. Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said one person was killed in strikes on Bakhmut, and eight others in the region were wounded. In the Kharkiv region, the town of Merefa was hit during the night, killing one person and two other settlements in the region were shelled, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.

  • Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

    A portrait of Bryan Kolberger from people who were once close to the alleged killer.

  • Grammy winner held wife, stepdaughter at gunpoint, TN cops say. He was killed by SWAT

    A SWAT officer shot the producer after he answered the front door with a gun in his hand, police said.

  • Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?

    A female roommate didn't call 911 after encountering Bryan Kohberger in a mask allegedly fleeing the Idaho murder scene because she likely froze from fear, experts said.

  • Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber

    Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.

  • Bryan Kohberger case: Knife sheath points to possible target, experts say

    The knife sheath that investigators found next to two victims could indicate they were the target of the Nov. 13 quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho campus.

  • Who Are the Two Survivors of the Idaho College Murders?

    A suspect for the murders of four University of Idaho students has been arrested, and the two surviving students share their story about that fateful night.

  • Idaho murder victim's father wants Bryan Kohberger to know he won't 'be on the planet that long'

    Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves' father says justice is the accused mass murderer Bryan Kohberger getting the death penalty, according to new interviews.

  • Former porn star Ron Jeremy to be declared incompetent to stand trial for rape

    Ron Jeremy, the onetime king of porn, has 'severe dementia' and will not be able to stand trial on sexual assault charges, according to a prosecutor in a document obtained by The Times.

  • Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack

    The damage will take up to two years to repair, but nobody was hurt in Las Vegas' latest high-profile incident.

  • What We’ve Learned About The University Of Idaho Murders From Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Arrest Affidavit

    It’s been nearly two months since four University of Idaho students were savagely murdered in their off-campus home, terrorizing the small Moscow community where the killings took place. Speculation ran rampant as investigators kept many details of the violent crime to themselves as they searched for the killer of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Ethan Chapin, 20; and Xana Kernodle, 20. The investigation ultimately led to the arrest of 28-year-old Washington State University PhD student

  • Police continue to look for missing Massachusetts mom as ground search ends

    Ana Walshe, 39, was reported missing on Wednesday by her husband and employer, police said. Local and state police continued a ground search in Cohasset on Saturday for evidence related to the disappearance of Walshe, an executive with a property management company in D.C. who would travel to the city several times a month, according to Quigley. After two days searching the wooded areas near her home, as well as a small stream and pool, the ground search came to an end with "negative results," police said Saturday evening.

  • 5 dead in North Carolina apparent murder-suicide

    Police were called on a report of two people screaming for help.

  • Tay-K Questions 55-Year Prison Sentence Compared To White Offenders

    "I bet if I was a lil white kid they wouldn’t have gave me no 55 years for a crime..."

  • Questions that remain unanswered in the Idaho killings after suspect charged

    As more details emerge in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, questions remain about the mysterious slayings. The four students -- Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 -- were found dead at the girls' off-campus home on Nov. 13. On Dec. 30, police arrested a suspect in connection with their murders in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains -- Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University, located less than 10 miles away from the University of Idaho.