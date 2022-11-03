Police: Person recovering after being shot multiple times in north Charlotte

One person is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in north Charlotte early Thursday morning, police say.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. Thursday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to West Sugar Creek Road, near Reagan Drive, for the incident. The scene was near an Exxon gas station.

A sergeant at the scene confirmed to Channel 9 the victim was shot multiple times and paramedics had taken him to the hospital.

Investigators don’t know yet why he was shot, but are working to learn what led up to it.

The northbound lanes of West Sugar Creek Road were closed in the area while officers investigated.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

UPDATE: This is now a confirmed shooting investigation. OB Sugar Creek is still BLOCKED prior to Reagan Dr. south of I-85 while police investigate. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic https://t.co/4KU0nDJkRQ — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) November 3, 2022

