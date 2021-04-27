Police: Person shot in downtown Duluth

Apr. 27—A person was shot around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning in the area of Second Avenue East and Third Street in downtown Duluth.

A news release from the Duluth Police Department said the victim left the scene on their own volition, according to witnesses. The extent of the person's injuries was unknown as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, and no suspects had been identified.

Police taped off a portion of the 200 block of East Third Street, adjacent to Tri-Towers Apartments, to collect evidence. Investigators cleared the scene around 9:30 a.m.

William Miller, who lives in Tri-Towers Apartments, 222 N. Second Ave. E., said he heard several "pops" outside the building around 8 a.m.

"I go, 'That's gunshots right there,'" Miller said.

He said there were bullet casings near his car when he went to remove it from East Third Street shortly after hearing the gunfire.

Authorities are requesting information from the public. Anyone who was in the area of Second Avenue East and Third Street before or at 8 a.m. Tuesday is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050.

This story was updated multiple times with additional information from the scene and from police, most recently at 10 a.m. April 27 . It was originally posted at 9:01 a.m. April 27.

