Police: Person shot at Hamilton park may have been struck by bullet that fell from above

Jul. 5—What was believed to be a shooting after Tuesday evening's fireworks celebration in Hamilton may actually not be the case.

Hamilton police say a 61-year-old Hamilton man sustained a minor injury after being hit by an object that fell from the sky just after 10 p.m. at RiversEdge Amphitheater and Marcum Park. The person was injured while standing along the east side of the Great Miami riverbank, just north of the High-Main Bridge.

A preliminary investigation revealed the person was likely struck by a bullet from celebratory gunfire from a considerable distance away, said Hamilton Police Dept.'s Lt. John Fischer.

There were no 911 calls made, but according to police radio traffic, officers reported finding the injured man on the north side of the RiversEdge concert venue after Tuesday's festivities.

"I found a worker over here on the north end of the concert (venue), and he's got a hole in his shirt, almost like a .22 round," one officer said.

The dispatch report indicated he was bleeding from the wound, and the injured man was treated and released from a local hospital, Fischer said. A police report indicated the victim was struck in the chest.

"We are grateful that the injury in this case was minor in nature," he said.

The Hamilton Police Department is still investigating the incident for follow-up, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 513-868-5811.