Police: Person shot, hospitalized in Dorchester

Authorities are investigating a Monday night shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Officers responding to the area of 27 Washington Street just before 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting found a victim who sustained a gun shot wound, according to Boston Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and information about a potential suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Boston Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

