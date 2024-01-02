Police: Person shot, hospitalized in Dorchester
Authorities are investigating a Monday night shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.
Officers responding to the area of 27 Washington Street just before 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting found a victim who sustained a gun shot wound, according to Boston Police.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and information about a potential suspect was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Boston Police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
